$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.62.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.73. 813,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,716. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 94.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 22.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

