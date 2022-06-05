$395.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will report sales of $395.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $403.20 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $413.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 307,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,233. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

