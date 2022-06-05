$41.49 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce $41.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. BTRS reported sales of $31.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $166.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $201.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,956 shares of company stock valued at $130,536. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BTRS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.52. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

