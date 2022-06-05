$411.35 Million in Sales Expected for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will post sales of $411.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. TimkenSteel posted sales of $327.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

