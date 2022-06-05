$430.29 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.52 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $14.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,497. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $336.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.66.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

