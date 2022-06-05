$448.32 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to announce $448.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.94 million to $451.33 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $341.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Outfront Media by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

