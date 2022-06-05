$507.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $507.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.10 million and the highest is $515.20 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $316.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.34. 2,081,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,484. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 354.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

