$577.91 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will post sales of $577.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.40 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $504.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $270.57. The company had a trading volume of 294,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average of $306.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

