$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post $66.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $265.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.93 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $347.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 285,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of 127.19 and a beta of 1.37. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,019.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.