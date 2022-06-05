$76.77 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.13 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $60.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $307.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $309.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.61 million, with estimates ranging from $336.69 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 66,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

