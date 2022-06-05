8,400 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
