$90.87 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post $90.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $95.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.61 million to $370.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.66 million, with estimates ranging from $397.62 million to $411.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 190.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 349,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,345. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

