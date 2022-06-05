$96.60 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post sales of $96.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.80 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $404.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $436.20 million, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $665.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.