98,321 Shares in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.11% of Akumin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Akumin Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

