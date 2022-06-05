a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 86,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

