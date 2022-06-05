ABBC Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.05 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $91.45 million and $26.05 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 994,110,246 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

