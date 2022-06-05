ACoconut Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $201,635.20 and $38,979.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

