Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 13,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2,338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,122.35.

AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,048.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

