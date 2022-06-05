Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,881 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $45,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $164,504,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after acquiring an additional 618,266 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $10,530,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

