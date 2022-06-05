Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $42.37 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

NYSE:CVE opened at $23.99 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.