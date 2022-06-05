Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $43.28 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $82.72 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

