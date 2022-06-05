Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of State Street worth $37,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STT stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
