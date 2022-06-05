Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of State Street worth $37,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.