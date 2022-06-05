Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 30,600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

