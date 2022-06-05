Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 45,115 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of ResMed worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.