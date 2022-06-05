Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 327,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

