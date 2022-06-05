Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 10,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $44,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN opened at $273.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

