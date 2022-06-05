Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 3,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.