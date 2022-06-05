Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 53,990 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $41,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $432.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.97 and a 200 day moving average of $456.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

