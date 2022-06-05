Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADPT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

