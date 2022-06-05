AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.67

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.67 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 26.12 ($0.33). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.72 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,635,579 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 29.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.52.
AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)
