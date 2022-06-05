Akropolis Market Cap Hits $24.05 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Akropolis has a market cap of $24.05 million and $12.05 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,072.13 or 1.00013582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

