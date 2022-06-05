Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.70 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $31.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $139.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.18 billion to $142.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.31 billion to $159.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

BABA stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. 15,855,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,627,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.