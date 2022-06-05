Alight (ALIT) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alight to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alight and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight Competitors 1414 6918 12253 348 2.55

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.92%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alight and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion -$60.00 million -0.26 Alight Competitors $3.42 billion $350.09 million 16.72

Alight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Alight Competitors -17.66% -12.88% -7.61%

Summary

Alight beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

