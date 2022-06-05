Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

