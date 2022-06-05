Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $188.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $897.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

ALGM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 539,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

