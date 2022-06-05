ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

