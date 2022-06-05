Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

