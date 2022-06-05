AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $21.79 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

