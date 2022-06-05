AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $21.79 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
