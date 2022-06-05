Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 7th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,475,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,435.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,657.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.