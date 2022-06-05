Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.