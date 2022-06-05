Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

