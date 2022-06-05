Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.56.

AMBA opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

