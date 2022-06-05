AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 250.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

