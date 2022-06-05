Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 30th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

AEE opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,758 shares of company stock worth $3,294,375. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,418,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Coann Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 118,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

