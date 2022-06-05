American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.15. 768,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 42.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

