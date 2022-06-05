Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

