AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

