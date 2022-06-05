Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Natixis grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 332,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 122,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,437,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,939,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 175,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.