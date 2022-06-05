Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) will report sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $14.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,123. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.