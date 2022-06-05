Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $14.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,123. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.