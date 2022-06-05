Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the lowest is $152.54 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $633.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 302,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

